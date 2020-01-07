Age 86, of Owosso passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Salem Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Paul Wilde officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-House Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of service.
“Bill” was born Aug. 30, 1933, in Denver, Tennessee, the son of William and Alice (Macklin) Clark.
He graduated from Owosso High School. Bill proudly served his country for four years in the U.S. Navy and 16 years with the U.S. Air Force.
Bill was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and a life member of the VFW.
He married Joan L. (Reid) Stanley in Owosso June 3, 1978.
Bill spent his years serving his country as an United States serviceman in the Navy and the Air Force and 17 years with Universal Magnetek.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending his winters in Florida. Bill also liked bowling, shuffleboard, tinkering in his garage and Detroit Tigers games.
Bill is survived by his wife Joan; children Charlene Truman, Coral Faye (Mark) Peano, William Carl Clark, Ross (Valerie) Stanley and Douglas (Lynn) Stanley; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; half-brothers and sisters Melvin Himes, Larry (Nancy) Himes, Mary Walkup, Lucille (Will) Melton, Claudine (Brad) Upchurch, Peggy (Russ) Nichols, Mary Beth (Richard) Reish, Kenneth Jones and Jane Clark-Moses; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Salem Lutheran Church or the family.
