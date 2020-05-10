Age 81, died May 4, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She formerly was of Laingsburg.
Interment will take place in the Laingsburg Cemetery.
She was the wife of the late Sylvester “Roy” Lesniak; and beloved mother of Dana (Gary) Heflin, David (Bev) and Michael Lesniak; dear sister of Kenneth (the late Margaret) Brink and Lois (the late Dan) Morris; loving grandmother of Ryan (Paola), Tanner (Kailynn), Libby, Rachel, Sarah and Hannah; and great-grandmother of Hendrix.
She was the daughter of John and Vera Brink.
T.P. White and Sons Funeral Home is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.