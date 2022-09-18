Howard Theodore ‘Ted’ Frazier

Age 91, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, after a year long battle with cancer.
A celebration of his life will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Caledonia Township Hall, 135 N. State Road in Owosso. Cremation has taken place.
Ted was born to Howard Charles (Buster) Frazier and Virginia (Neuman) Frazier on July 18, 1930, in Owosso. He graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1949.
Ted retired in 1992 from Genesys Healthcare after working many years in materials management. He enjoyed his retirement years spending summers in Harrison and the winters in Bradenton, Florida, near his siblings.
Ted was a very social person and keeping in touch with his many longtime friends and family was very important to him until the end.
Surviving Ted are his wife Gwendolyn (Graham) Frazier; children Denise (Brian) Smith of Corunna, Kathy Frazier of O’Brien, Florida, Beth (Barry) Bechard of Clinton, Connecticut, Leslie (Aimee) Frazier of Corunna and Laura Grow of Corunna; special family friend Joe Parcher of Owosso; grandchildren Jeremy Hollenback, Ali Hoek, Michelle Blackwood, Nathan Turner and Dakota Turner; four great-grandchildren; sister in law Gerry Frazier of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; and many nieces, nephews and several loving extended family members and friends.
Ted was predeceased by sisters Nancy (Bob) Braithwaite, Norma (Don) Shoup, Irene (Vance) Britton and Mary (Dave) Clase; and brother John Frazier.
Memorials are suggested to Corunna United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.