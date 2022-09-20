John Lawrence Gorte Jr.

Loving husband, father, brother, grandpa, great-grandpa, veteran and friend.
Age 77, of Owosso, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, surrounded by his family at Sparrow Hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 3:08 pm
Loving husband, father, brother, grandpa, great-grandpa, veteran and friend.
Age 77, of Owosso, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, surrounded by his family at Sparrow Hospital.
The family will welcome friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Nelson-House Funeral Home, with funeral services taking place at noon Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Deb Grazier officiating. Military honors will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
John was born on May 31, 1945, in Owosso, the son of John Lawrence Gorte Sr. and Helen Gorte (Greenthal).
He graduated from Owosso High School in 1963. Shortly after high school, he joined the military and was proud to have served our country as a Marine in the Vietnam War. After returning from Vietnam, he worked at Johnson Controls for over 30 years. He then attended LCC to obtain a degree in criminal justice and worked as a corrections officer at the Michigan Department of Corrections, which he retired from. John was an active member of the Owosso VFW Post 9455. John loved to go salmon fishing, hunting, volunteering his time with veterans and marines, and loved spending time with his family. He married the love of his life Deborah Gorte on April 17, 1993, and inherited seven children, in-laws and many grandchildren.
John is survived by daughter Lori Gorte; son Kevin Zimmerman; son Chris (Cheryl) Zimmerman; son Phil Zimmerman; daughter Kianna (Dave) Albrecht; son Rick Clark; daughter Brandy LeConte; brother Tom (Debbie) Gorte; sister Mary Louise; nieces, nephews, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his dog Hank (Kitty).
He is predeceased by his loving wife Deborah E. Gorte, father John Lawrence Gorte Sr., mother Helen Gorte (Greenthal), daughter Shannon McAndrew, granddaughter Brooke and his uncle Benny.
Memorials are suggested to Owosso VFW Post 9455.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.