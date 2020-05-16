Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Patricia was born May 23, 1935, in New Lothrop; the daughter of Leo and Carmelita (Gross) Hemgesberg.
She graduated from St. Michael’s Catholic High School in Maple Grove. Patricia was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Patricia married Robert F. Patterson at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on June 4, 1955; they had been married for almost 65 years.
She worked at Universal Electric, Midland Ross, General Telephone and was a cook at Corunna Public Schools, and worked as a beautician.
Patricia is survived by her husband Robert; daughters Pam (Dan) Butcher and Lisa (Pete) Eveleth; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers Laverne (Jeanette) Hemgesberg, Mike (Jane) Hemgesberg, Bill (Ruth) Hemgesberg, Dan Hemgesberg and Jim (Paula) Hemgesberg; sister Sally Gross; sister-in-laws Arlene Hemgesberg, Marlene (Dave) Edgar and Phyl Patterson; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Betty Bruff and Mary Bitterman; brothers Alvin and infant Leo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
