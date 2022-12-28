Latecha Bell

Age 59, of Brighton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Per Techa’s request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Those desiring may make contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Techa was born March 22, 1963 in Red Oak, the daughter of Carl Kenneth and Cheryl Jill (Crego) Ayliffe. She was a 1981 graduate of Linden High School. She married Jack T. Bell May 24, 2019 in Howell. She had resided in Brighton for the past 4 years, coming from Howell. Techa was the apartment manager for the Brighton Plaza Apartments in Brighton. She enjoyed diamond painting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to laugh and was always the life of the party. Anyone who spent any time with her came away with a story worth telling.
Surviving are her adoring husband Jack, who made the last years of her life, her happiest; daughter Callie Spears of Fenton; step-son Jack P. Bell of Howell; grandchildren Calvin, Kyra, Hazel, Kalvyn and Morgan; mother Cheryl Ashley of Howell; brother Carl Ayliffe of Holly; stepbrothers Jeff (Mina) Ashley of Linden, Tim (Rhonda) Ashley of Linden, Scott Ashley of Linden, Dwayne Ayliffe of Fenton and Richard Ayliffe of Fenton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Roy Ashley, daughter, Cheryl Edwards, brother, Billy Joe Ayliffe and sister, Lisa Meyers.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
