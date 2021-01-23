Age 67, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Todd left a hole within our hearts. He left behind the love of his life, wife Kim, and children Nathan Lawrence, Ryan Lawrence (who preceded him in death), Marcie Hathon, Abby Lawrence, and stepson Chris Darling.
Todd loved softball, hunting, poker, and being there for family and friends. One of his most important roles in life was being a grandfather to Olivia, Ryan, Jordyn, Madison, Morgan, Matthew, and Mason.
Todd is survived by sisters Carley (Tom) Sexton, Jeana (Peter) Chodakowski, Sheri Lawrence, and Letty (Stan) Force; many nieces and nephews and their family members: Tom Jr., Kevin, Kelly, Karah, Ko-rey, and Krisy; and special friends Jamie Poehlman and family, Christopher Varco and family, Robert Hathon, Traci Schuetz, Vickie Lawrence, Rick Veale and Bob Kildea.
Todd was preceded in death by son Ryan K. Lawrence; parents Orvid and Roma Jean Lawrence; and uncles Robert McIntyre and Raymond (Dude) McIntyre.
Cremation will be handled by Hill Funeral Home in Grand Blanc with a private interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Henderson.
Loved. Cherished. Never forgotten.
