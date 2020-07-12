Former director of the Michigan State University School of Journalism and ombudsperson in the Office of the President at MSU, died July 9, 2020, at his home in Grosse Pointe.
An MSU professor emeritus, he was 78.
About two years ago, Soffin developed progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare neurological condition related to Parkinson’s disease that led to his death.
Soffin was born in Owosso, son of Harold and Beatrice Soffin, and attended public schools there. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in 1964 at the University of Michigan, where he played baritone in the marching band, having been the drum major in his high school marching band. Following graduation, he took a high school teaching job in Whittier, California, where he served as the school’s newspaper adviser.
After leaving California, he attended MSU and earned a master’s degree in journalism in 1968. He went on to earn a doctorate in 1974 in American studies, focusing on the First Amendment. His teaching was focused on reporting and editing, both of which he loved.
During his time on the MSU faculty, he enjoyed a working sabbatical as a reporter at The Falmouth, Massachusetts, Enterprise.
Soffin moved up through the academic ranks at MSU and in 1982 became director of the School of Journalism. During Soffin’s 16-year tenure as director, the school was the only accredited journalism program in the state of Michigan. Its graduates distinguished themselves at news media in Michigan and across the country. Soffin stewarded the Knight Chair in Environmental Journalism, the Hispanics in Journalism Program and the Victims and the Media Program.
In addition, he hired and developed an internationally recognized journalism faculty that transformed the MSU J-School into one of the top programs in the county.
Soffin turned the Michigan Newspaper Hall of Fame, dormant since 1968, into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame and chaired the Hall of Fame Committee for 13 years. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998.
As a former high school journalism teacher, Soffin had a soft spot for scholastic journalism education. He worked successfully to move Michigan Interscholastic Press Association, an organization that promotes excellence in junior and high school media, from Central Michigan University to the MSU J-School in 1982.
In 1987, he hired the first full-time faculty member to be the director of MIPA, thereby showing his and the J-School’s commitment to educating and supporting generations of scholastic journalists in Michigan. On many occasions he championed student press rights whenever strong support was needed. MIPA still thrives today and, thanks in part to his stewardship, will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2021.
Soffin left the J-School position in 1998 to become the MSU ombudsperson, a post he held until he retired in 2012. Soffin was a strong student advocate and became known as the “ombuddy” among the students he helped to navigate the university bureaucracy. On the 40th anniversary of the Office of the University Ombudspersons, a published interview with Soffin ended this way:
“Q: As your office turns 40, what message do you have for the MSU community?
A: I’d like to think our collective goal should be to establish a campus culture that doesn’t need an ombudsman’s office.”
Soffin was a loyal MSU and University of Michigan sports fan, often splitting his loyalty between the two but never revealing which team he rooted for. He attended MSU men’s basketball games for more than 50 years and rarely missed watching a game. He delighted in spending time with his four grandsons, who called him “Grand.”
Soffin’s wife, Maggie Miller, preceded him in death in 2008.
His survivors include daughters Anne Soffin, of Grosse Pointe, Katie (Mark) Smith, of Evanston, Illinois, and Emily (Peter) Dove-Medows, of Grosse Pointe Farms; sister Roberta, of West Hills, California; brother Jerry, of Naples, Florida; and grandchildren George, Major, Nigel and Bear.
Interment will be private.
His daughters plan an event celebrating their father’s life in early spring.
Donations in his name can be made at hcomartsci.msu.edu/stan-soffin and will benefit the Stan Soffin Scholarship at the MSU School of Journalism.
