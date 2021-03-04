Age 67, of Owosso, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Bavarian Comfort Care, in Bridgeport.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, in Elsie, with the Rev. Scott Seelhoff officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at 2 p.m. at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 7, with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Gary was born in Dayton, Ohio, March 1, 1953, the son of James and Marie Therese (Simms) Scherer. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a truck driver for the United States Postal Service. He loved his cats especially Mitty, Chanelle, Fluffy, Batman and Mr. Talk Alot. He loved to play the drums and guitar, and listen to Jimmy Hendrix.
Gary was the loving father of Adrian (Veronica) and Gary Jr. (Cindy); cherished grandfather of Logan, Lilly, Liberty, Leo, Leroy, Aiden, Megan and Gavin; dear brother of Larry Simms, James Jr. (Deborah), Debbie (Mark) Weingart, Linda (Terry) Baker, Mary (Bob) Lewis and Kim (Mike) Petkus; and the late Daniel (surviving wife Ruth) Simms.
Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
