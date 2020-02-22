Thomas Rodriguez

Age 72, of Ovid, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his home.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso at a later date. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. with family present from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Thomas was born in St. Johns on Oct. 18, 1947, the son of Ponciano Rodriguez and Rosa (Cruz) Rodriguez. He graduated from Ovid High School with the class of 1966. He proudly served his country as a member of the 4th Battalion, 60th Artillery from 1967-1968 in the United States Army during Vietnam.
Tom worked at Sparrow in the cafeteria for several years. He spent many hours volunteering at the United Church of Ovid. Tom loved reading, walking, and his cats Burt and Ernie. His family was very important to him and he treasured the time he spent with them. He was always taking care of and putting others before himself.
He is survived his siblings: Beatrice Clock of Hobe Sound, FL; Joe and Glenda Rodriguez, of Big Pine Keys, FL; and Mary and Jeff Hampton, of Ovid. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and special friend Mindy Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers: Louis, Robert, and Chris Rodriguez.
Memorials may be made to the United Church of Ovid. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid.
