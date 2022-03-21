David Michael Villemonte

Age 63, of Lansing, formerly of Fenton and Hartland, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
He was born Oct. 24, 1958, in Redford Township the son of Robert and Dorothy (Crunk) Villemonte. Dave was the proud owner of Villemonte Carpentry in Fenton for many years. He took great pride in his work and enjoyed working with his hands. Dave loved spending time with his family and many lifelong friends. He also enjoyed playing golf and hunting when he was able.
Dave is survived by his sisters Donna (Larry) Jones of Lansing and Robin (Tim) Friske of Gregory; children Michelle Villemonte, Joline Clark and Michael Villemonte; two granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert.
Private services will be held at a later date.
