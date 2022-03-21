Steven P. Ostipow

Age 50, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the service Tuesday.
Steven was born June 23, 1971 in Flint, the son of Gerald and Royetta (Renner) Ostipow.
He graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1989. Steven attended Michigan State University and Central Michigan University, where he studied psychology.
Steven enjoyed the outdoors, he looked forward to fishing and hunting. Most of all, Steven loved his family.
Steven worked for Affordable Foundations for many years.
Steven is survived by his son Faris Abarham; father Gerald Ostipow; sister Jill (Paul) Dyer; brother Troy Ostipow; long time girlfriend Lisa; seven nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; seven cousins; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Royetta Ostipow.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.