Age 62, of Durand, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Everett and Nancy’s family home. A country visitation will begin at 9 a.m. the same morning, until the time of service. The family would like to share that this will be an outdoor venue; please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. We wish to celebrate his life as safely and comfortably as possible. A private interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Everett left before his time, but made a lasting impression on everyone who knew him. Everett was a loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle, friend and neighbor. Known for his hardworking passion, Everett was up before dawn and worked late into the night to finish projects, help a neighbor, friend or family member. It was his nature to be caring and compassionate. He began each day asking, “Who and how can I help someone who is in need today?”
Everett was born Aug. 18, 1957, in Owosso, to Ronald Carl and Jean Frances (Hovatter) Heath of Byron. He was the youngest of six children. His siblings include Debra (Dale) Sands of Deer Park, Illinois, Ike (Shelly) Heath of Peshastin, Washington, Amy (Rick) Acres of Littleton, Colorado, Terry Heath of Bancroft, and Doug Heath of Durand.
He graduated from Byron High School in 1975. Everett was first introduced to Nancy as the “neighbor girl.” They attended Byron kindergarten through high school together, then parted after graduation. Before being reunited with the love of his life, he raised two accomplished men as a single father. On Aug. 28, 2004, during a two-week leave from Iraq, Everett returned home and married Nancy Jean Vincent (Kelley). Together they showed their blended family the true meaning of love. They had a bond that was formed around four letters, MLAF “My Love Always and Forever.” It was clear, they were meant to be together.
Everett and Nancy joined the First United Methodist Church of Byron in July 2018. He raised his children and grandchildren in this church and remained an integral part of the church.
He served his country faithfully for 15 years of service in the military, joining the U.S. Army/National Guard in 1986. Everett was sent to Fort Benning, Georgia, U.S. Army Airborne School (11 Bravo) as a parachutist (Company F (LRS), 425th Infantry. Everett was honorably discharged in 1994.
He rejoined National Guard in 2000 as a radio operator/maintenance, motor transport operator and deployed for training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in December 2003 (1462nd Transportation Company of Howell). He was called to active duty in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in March 2004. He transported cargo throughout Iraq under adverse conditions. Everett, as a Christian, led many prayers as squad leader. He was promoted to E06 staff sergeant and he received his second honorable discharge April 26, 2006.
He was employed with General Motors Fisher Body plant in Flint for more than 10 years. Everett earned his journeyman status of brick mason, a passion of his throughout most of his adult life and had a meticulous eye for craftsmanship and detail. He was a member of the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers, and (BAC) Local 2 of Michigan for 30 years. He also upheld his Michigan residential builders license. Everett voluntarily bricked the base of the old school bell in Byron, devoted many hours to the Veterans Memorial Park/ VFW Hall in Durand, and the dugouts at Corunna Public Schools.
Everett earned his associate of applied science from Baker College Owosso campus in 2012, and graduated in May 2016 from Michigan State University with his bachelor’s degree in social science with a major in human development and family studies. Go Green. He was a brother of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity.
He was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders of Michigan. He earned recognition from the Great Lakes National Cemetery Advisory Council for the Commitment to Our Avenue of Flags. He also received an award from the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution in recognition of exemplary patriotism in the display of the flag of the United States of America in November 2019.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW in Durand, and a member of the American Legion. He accepted the meritorious certificate from the Master & Wardens of Byron Masonic Lodge in May 2017. Everett was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award from Byron Area Schools 2018, and he was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.
Everett was a devoted member of the American Red Cross Mid-Michigan Chapter, Shiawassee County Service Center in Corunna. He volunteered hundreds of hours for national disasters. He served in New York and New Jersey during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, and Kokomo, Indiana, after tornado damage in 2016. He was certified in case management and sheltering, went to numerous fire calls, volunteered in the office and drove the Red Cross ERV in parades.
Together, Everett and his therapy dog, Preston Paul Bellarock, visited nursing homes in the area bringing joy to the shut-ins. Throughout his life, Everett was active in sports participating in yearly 10-mile runs and multi-day bike rides across the state and was a member of the Durand Sportsmans Association.
Everett is survived by the love of his life Nancy; their sons Andrew (Tricia) Heath of Fenton, Gabriel (Haley) Heath of Comstock Park, David Vincent of Laingsburg, and Christopher (Caroline) Vincent of Perry; grandchildren Elloise and Primrose Heath, Connor Heath, Addilynn Vincent, Christopher, Neva and Parker Vincent; many nieces and nephews; and his Aunt Mary Margaret Schutz (Peg) of Imlay City.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Everett’s memory may be made to The First United Methodist Church of Byron, 101 S. Ann St, Byron, MI 48418, or Medical Team Hospice in Flint, 4400 Saginaw St., No. 1300, Flint, MI 48507.
