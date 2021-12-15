Catherine Esther Hite

Age 86, of Morrice, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, Sparrow Health System.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft Chapel. The Rev. Don Wentz will officiate, with burial to follow in Fremont Cemetery in Shiawassee Township.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home.
Catherine was born Aug. 26, 1935, in Owosso, to Mahlon John and Mary Esther (Benear) Coleman. After high school, Catherine married Foster Harry Hite Jan. 24, 1953, and together they raised seven children in the Bancroft area before settling on the farm just north of Morrice.
Catherine knew the meaning of hard work; she milked cows and took care of the family. She loved the outdoors and being in her flower and vegetable gardens. She spent 22 years checking in deer for Binkley Deer Processing and she loved that job because she could talk to everyone.
Catherine is survived by children Connie (Steve) Anderson, Greg (Kay) Hite, Luanne (Larry) Martin, Sandy (Scott) Tickner and Dawn (Gordon) Haas; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; best friend for the last 79 years, Barbara O’Malley; and Richard (Lila) Stevens and Merieta Crown.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Foster, son Kenneth Hite, daughter Wanda (Bob) Binkley, grandson Bradley Haas, and her only sister Marjorie Knickerbocker.
Memorial contributions in Catherine’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee County Fair draft horse barn.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
