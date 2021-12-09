Leann Marie (Watters) Parker

Age 51, of New Lothrop, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at her home.
Services have taken place.
Leann was born in St. Johns Feb. 9, 1970, the daughter of James Watters and Leone (Cornelius) Watters. She graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 1988.
Leann worked at New Lothrop High School as a secretary for 24 years. She loved her dog Annie and watching NASCAR. Leann liked taking vacations and trips to her family cabin in Curtis. She loved time with her kids and grandson Jaxtyn.
She is survived by her son Christopher (Victoria) Parker of Ovid; daughter Makenzie and Gavin Barnhillm of Elsie; grandson Jaxtyn Barnhill; father Jim and Jane Watters of Vernon; mother Leone Humphrey of St. Louis; siblings Kim and Mike Fabus of Elsie, and Doug and Fawn Watters of Montana; father of her children Jeff Parker of Ovid; and nieces Katie Jaroslawski, Michaela Fabus and Derika Watters, Larissa Watters and Jeremiah Watters.
She was preceded in death by her brother Danny Watters and stepfather Dorsey Humphrey.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
