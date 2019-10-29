Age 45, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, 122 E. Main St. in Owosso with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Rebecca was the daughter of Larry and Joann (Kral) Scollon, born in Owosso Sept. 27, 1974.
Rebecca was a graduate of Owosso High School, class of 1992. She married Joel Butts at the Lebowsky Center June 16, 2001.
Her interests included parenting, debate, advocacy, science and technology, health and wellness, crafting, homemaking, music, art, and social justice. Her life’s work was creating community during tests and trials; loss, illness, motherhood and transition.
One of the first groups was on the site “Just Mommies,” in the forum for miscarriage. She also was a part of a recurrent miscarriage group, she then became one of the administrators of that group.
During her years of breastfeeding (10 years in total) she was also an administrator of “The Leaky Boob,” and created the small group “WTF.” She also started a crafting group called “Stitchen & Bitchen.”
While raising her children, which was her highest aspiration and the job she took the most seriously, she created the attachment parenting group called, “No Punishments/No Rewards.” She was diagnosed with breast cancer and elected to have a double mastectomy without reconstruction.
During that time, she became a member of “Flatties Unite,” “Flat and Fabulous,” “Fantastic Flat Fashions,” and other breast cancer and flat support groups. There are many more groups we are unaware of through which she touched the hearts of women. She was an advocate for self-love, loving humanity, lovingly supporting and educating women during all phases of life, and uniting all regardless of religion or race. She supported all of us with her gift of gab and uncanny ability to speak the truth.
Her love was special because of how she demonstrated it. When Beckie loved you, she showed it by fiercely being in your corner and being willing to help you tackle any problems you may be facing. Everyone felt stronger and more capable after hearing her words. Her mission was to promote self-love, stir up and connect the hearts of women, and give hope to the hopeless.
Rebecca is survived by her husband Joel; children Jonah, Isaac and Savannah; parents Larry and Joann; siblings Suzanne (Ty) Krauss, Marylyn (Kevin) Leavitt, Larry (Jill) Scollon Jr.and Holly Scollon; very dear friend Nicholas Bruckman; nieces and nephews Leontine, Alex, Avita, Cyrus, Marlette, Sophia, Orion, Maddison, Alexandria, Logan, Ethan, Lily, Caleb, Clay, Nick and Derrick; grandmother Leola Scollon; mother-in-law Annie Barr; brothers-in-law Jay and Kris; sister-in-law Abby Barr; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her grandparents Frank and Mary Kral, and Francis and Leo Scollon; uncle Max Delaney; father-in-law Jack Barr; and her warrior “sisters.”
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
