Janice Mae Harper

Age 66, of Owosso, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at Ingham Health Systems.
Memorial services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Life in Christ Church with the Rev. Eric Numerich officiating.
Janice was born Aug. 19, 1956, in Flint, the daughter of Marice and Ruby (Turner) Folts.
She graduated from Grand Blanc High School, class of 1974 and attended Pharmacy Tech School and CNA School.
Janice was an active member of Life in Christ Church and enjoyed attending the Shiawassee County Council on Aging and plays at the Lebowsky Center.
She married Robert Harper in Flint on Nov. 7, 1981; he predeceased her in 2005.
Janice worked as a waitress for 29 years, caregiver at a group home for nine years, and most recently, New Directions through CMH since 2015.
Janice is survived by her children Jamie (Wayne) Cramer, Robert (Tina) Harper, Isaac Harper, Rebekkah Harper, Jillian (Nick) Lake and Crystal (Matthew) Gleason; grandchildren Nichole Harper, Zachariah Harper, Daemon Cramer, Jacob Cramer, David Harper, Donaven Harper, Dominic Harper, Damien Harper and Jazz Harper; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
