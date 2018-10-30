Heaven gained a very special angel, Carol Ann Steele Sherman, Oct. 26, 2018, after her short but valiant battle with cancer. She was home and surrounded by her beloved family.
Carol was born March 21, 1954, in Lansing, and was the daughter of Elmer and Bettie (Wagner) Steele. In 1985, Carol was reintroduced to Russ Sherman, a former classmate at Perry High School, and the two married Dec. 31, 1986, at the Turner-Dodge House in Lansing.
The greatest loves of Carol’s life were her husband, children and granddaughter. Carol loved cheering for her children at their sporting events, horse shows and other activities. As her children grew up, Carol enjoyed hosting family dinners at home where she could cook a fabulous meal and catch up on current events in each child’s life. Carol also loved to quilt and garden.
Carol worked for the state of Michigan for 38 years as a manager at the Liquor Control Commission before becoming the manager of the state of Michigan’s Consolidated Data Center, a position she held until her retirement in 2012. While managing the state of Michigan Consolidated Data Center, Carol accepted the 2011 National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) award for Enterprise IT Management Initiatives and the 2011 TeraData Epic Award for Excellence in BI and Analytics for data center initiatives she and her team implemented. After retiring, Carol worked as a contractor for TeraData and Excipio.
Carol is survived by her husband Russ; children Rayne Sherman, Chelsea (Nick) Deckler, Russell (Sara) Sherman, Skylee and Shaylee Sherman; granddaughter Sadie Deckler; brothers Dennis Steele and Gary (Sandy) Steele; sister Karen DiCarlo; as well as numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law Ron Sherman, David DiCarlo and Paul Delong; and sisters-in-law Janet Molnar and Darlene Sherman.
A celebration of life took place at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 29, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, 214 S. Main St. in Perry. The family received friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service.
Donations may be made to Sparrow Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Those wishing to leave online condolences may do so at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
