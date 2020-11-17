Age 83, of Chesaning, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Francis Home of Saginaw.
Bob was born Oct. 13, 1937, in Owosso to James and Wilma (Birchmeier) Corrin. He was a resident of New Haven Township and Chesaning his entire life. He graduated from Chesaning High School in 1956 and completed some short courses in agriculture from Michigan State University.
He was united in marriage to Ruth Hemgesberg Oct. 19, 1963. Mr. Corrin retired from GM Truck and Bus in 1991 and also was a farmer.
Mr. Corrin was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church Parish and served as an usher for 50 years. He was member of the Knights of Columbus St. Christopher Council 2943 for more than 50 years, and UAW Local 598. He served on the Chesaning Township Board of Review and was supervisor for 23 years. He was a member of the Saginaw Futures and Vision 2020, the Chesaning/Brady Fire Board, the Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association, was active with the Saginaw County Fair, and attended many Chesaning Union School Board meetings.
Bob was always visible wherever there were community events.
Surviving are his wife Ruth; sons Daniel Corrin of Washington, D.C., and David (Julie) Corrin of Ann Arbor; grandsons Bradley and Jake of Ann Arbor; sister Barbara Hafner of Albee Township; brother Doug (Kathy) Corrin of Chesaning; sisters-in-law Nancy Corrin of Kentucky and Karen Corrin of Corunna; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers James Corrin Jr. Dec. 9, 2014, and Frank Corrin March 19, 2020; and brother-in-law Kenneth Hafner Nov. 15, 2019.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private. The family plans to have services for the public at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to St. Peter Catholic Parish or the Manna from Heaven at Trinity United Methodist Church. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
