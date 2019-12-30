Age 75, of Byron, passed away peacefully in her home Dec. 28, 2019.
Services will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St. in Linden with the Rev. John White officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Wanda was born Jan. 22, 1944, in Flint, the daughter of Woodrow and Thelma (Chadwell) Crutcher.
Wanda loved all children. She was a school bus driver for Byron Area Schools for more than 20 years. She was a very involved grandmother; her grandchildren were her world.
She is survived by her husband Gary; daughters Autumn (Michael) McGuire and Lori (Ed) Bedell; grandchildren Rob (Meghan) McGuire, Josh Bedell, Ashtin (Bob) Delmotte, Christian (Nichole) McGuire and Troy Bedell; sisters Linda and Gloria; brother Tom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ken and sister Patti.
Those desiring may make contributions to the Old Newsboys of Flint, who positively impacted her childhood. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.