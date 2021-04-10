Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Larry was born July 20, 1945, in Lansing, the son of Laurence and Florence (Beaver) Bush.
He graduated from Marquette High School and went on to proudly serve in the United States Army.
Larry was a member of the VFW and the American Legion, and was an avid fan of NASCAR and football. Most of all Larry enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing, and he was the happiest when in his boat.
He married Joyce Coe in Oakley Feb. 3, 1967.
Larry worked at Motor Wheel for many years.
Larry is survived by his wife Joyce Bush; daughter Rene’ Toth; grandsons Brett Toth and Nicholas (Alecia) Toth; great-granddaughter Paisleigh Toth; brother James Bush; and sister Jeanette Foster.
He was predeceased by his father Laurence Bush, mother Florence Bush, grandson Larry Dennis, son-in-law Jerry Toth, brothers Michael and Robert Bush and sister Donna Becher.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Hospice House.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
