Peggy Irene (Madden) Seaman

Age 96, of Drummond Island, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Sparrow Hospice House in Lansing.
She was born in Ovid, on Oct. 1, 1926, to Cecil F. and Elsie Cora (Decker) Madden.
Peggy grew up in Ovid and graduated from Ovid High School in 1942. Peggy attended Michigan State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in education. She married her high school sweetheart, Sidney Vincent Snyder, on March 12, 1943, in Ovid. Peggy taught at several schools during her career, including thirty-two years at Corunna High School in Corunna, from which she retired from teaching in 1986. After the passing of Sidney, Peggy moved permanently to Drummond Island, where she and Sidney had kept a vacation home for many years. There, she met Eldon Holly Seaman, and they married on May 6, 1993, in Kinross, Mich.
Peggy loved traveling the world and had many hobbies that kept her busy. She enjoyed quilting, writing poetry and doing needle work. She also enjoyed growing flowers and tomatoes, fishing, boating and spending time with her family.
Peggy is survived by her daughters LaDonna Kaye Snyder of Elsie, Cheryl Maury of Titusville, Florida and Carol (Dennis) Miller of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.; sons Eldon (Vivienne) Seaman of Drummond Island and Thomas (Kathy) Seaman of Grayson, Georgia; grandchildren Douglas (Tracy) Seaman, Elizabeth (Mark) Morris, Dennis Cole, Lynne (Chris) Lutzke, John (Lisa) Miller, Tricia Trapp, Cari (Matthew) Elliot, Lauren (Jeff) Hough, Norman (Kim Neller) Snyder, Nathan (Kimberly) Snyder and Kevin (Sarah) Snyder; and many beloved great-grandchildren.
Peggy is preceded in death by her first husband Sidney V. Snyder; second husband Eldon H. Seaman; parents Cecil and Elsie Madden; son Eugene Thomas Snyder; grandson Jeremy Miller; granddaughter Teresa Jefferson; brothers and sister-in-law Thomas (Edna) Newell, Carl (Myrtle) Richwine and Leslie (Helen) Irish.
Memorial services will be held in the spring on Drummond Island at a time and date to be announced later.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sparrow Hospice House, 1210 W. Saginaw St., Lansing, MI 48915.
Galer Funeral Homes & Cremation in Pickford, Mich., is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at galerfuneralhomes.com.
