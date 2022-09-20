Colleen Rae Gruesbeck

Age 87, of Ovid, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel, in Ovid with the Rev. Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service Friday, Sept. 23.
Colleen was born on Nov. 20, 1934, the daughter Henry Lee and Leona (Smith) Swender. She graduated from Ovid High School with the class of 1953. She married Rolla L. Gruesbeck on June 28, 1953, in Ovid. They were blessed with 66 years of marriage prior to his passing April 4, 2019. She enjoyed baking cookies and gardening. Colleen had worked for Owosso Saving Bank and Ovid-Elsie Area Schools.
She is survived by her children Sue Plowman and Rick Troub; Chris and Randy Anderson; and Lynn and Lois Gruesbeck. She is also survived by her grandchildren Eric (Mary) Plowman, Nicholas Plowman and Crystal Sidel, Adam (Alissa) Plowman, Jacob and Brianna Anderson, Scott Anderson, Lindsey (Kevin) Bell, and Katie (Joel) Roseberry; great-grandchildren Molly, Olivia, Aubrey, Logan, Abby and Alex.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rolla and brother Norman Swender.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel, in Ovid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.