Age 81, of Mt. Morris, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the time of the service.
Paul was born Oct. 24, 1939, in Owosso to Albert and Cecil Vivian (Harvey) Howell.
He entered the U.S. Army in 1961 and served his country faithfully.
On Nov. 30, 1962, he married Cinda Louise Spencer and together they raised seven children.
Paul spent his career as a truck driver, he spent some time at General Motors, and liked to fix TVs and small electronics. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years and finding treasures with his metal detector.
Paul is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cinda; children Tammy (Timothy) Francis, Sherry (Kirk) Hall, Paul Howell Jr., Candy (Matt) Jury, Toby (Deborah) Howell, Shannon (Vincent) Oginski and Brandy (Thomas) Erikson; also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; and sibling: Leotta Peterson, Ruth Fraker, Maxine Howell, Albert Howell and David Howell.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for future designation.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
