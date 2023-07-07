Coleman James Sovis

Age 7 months, of Owosso, left for his true home in Heaven Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at First Church of Christ with the Rev. Mark Walter officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Coleman was born Nov. 21, 2022, in Owosso, the son of Jordan and Sami Jo (Stechschulte) Sovis.
Coleman was deeply loved. He had a very content personality that filled our home with joy and hope for the short time he was with us. Sadly, he experienced the brokenness of this world with a diagnosis of SCID (Severe Combined Immunodeficiency) that led him into a fierce three month battle of multiple illnesses and complications.
We rejoice that death is defeated, because our victory is in Jesus and we have hope to be reunited with him someday in glory.
Coleman is survived by his parents Jordan and Sami Jo; sister Brailey; grandparents Richard and Robin Stechschulte and Martin and Retha Sovis; aunt Melody Sovis, aunt Aubrey Stechschulte, uncle Craig Stechschulte and cousin Avri Sovis; as well as many other loving friends and family members.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for a fund to be established in Coleman’s honor.
