Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Doug was born July 14, 1944, the son of Margaret and Kenneth Hath.
He is survived by his wife and best friend Jana, whom he married in Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 22, 2011. They have been together for 36 years. Also surviving are son Ronnie and grandson Hunter of Minnesota; daughter Heather Kirk (David) and grandchildren Taylor, Riley, Connor and Rachel Katherine; son Tim and grandchild Marlon; grandchildren Lyndsey and Garrett Hath of California; and special friends Rick Ford, Kevin McGuckin, Glen (Ky) Sizemore, Steve Oceansek, Roger Penrod and many more.
Doug served as a deputy sheriff with Flagler County in Florida and in Shiawassee County, where he retired when he and Jana purchased DJ’s Stationhouse and then DJ’s Cavalier Bar.
A celebration of Doug’s life will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Eagles Aerie in Owosso.
He loved to fish, golf and go to the casino with friends. He was a member of the Owosso Eagles Aerie.
Doug never picked on someone he didn’t like.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.