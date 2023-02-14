Pete Rosairio Fittante

Age 89, of Lennon, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek (the service will be live streamed on his obituary page at sharpfuneralhomes.com). The Rev. Jason Dover officiates.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, and noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Heart to Heart Hospice, 4438 Oak Bridge Dr., Flint, MI 48532 (hearttohearthospice.com).
Pete was born March 23, 1933, in Flint, the son of Pietro and Rose (Corrai) Fittante. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Pete married Judith Nan Osworth on July 22, 1961. He retired from Hurley Medical Center as the electrical supervisor. Pete loved helping others and was the handy man for everyone in his family.
Surviving are wife Judith Nan; two children Peter (Karen) Fittante and Susan (Louis) Duma; two grandsons Matthew Fittante and Andrew (Nicole) Fittante; nine siblings June Fittante, Joyce (Joy) Russell, Virginia Isaac, Rosalie Chambers, Rosemary Gardner, Emily Baker, Linda Fittante, Brenda (Chad) Weeks and Carl (Starr) Fittante; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and seven siblings Mary Borkowski, Janet Lacey, Dolores Goss, Roger Fittante, Gordon Fittante, Richard Fittante and Margaret Fittante.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.