Judith ‘Joy’ Hildebrandt

Age 80, of Bancroft, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her home.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 23, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
The Rev. Mark Hutchins will be officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m., Sunday, May 22, as well as one hour prior to the service.
Judith Joy Harper was born March 29, 1942 in Sikeston, Missouri, a daughter of John and Margaret (Parks) Harper.
On Dec. 10, 1976, she married Mike Hildebrandt.
Judith enjoyed gardening, flowers, animals and spending time with her family. She worked for Memorial Healthcare for over 20 years before retiring.
Judith is survived by her husband; her children Scott (Kim) Rye, Denece (Randy) Ketzler and Tina (Dale) Ellsworth; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Margo Goode from Torrance, California, Elaine Stepanski of Fort Worth, Texas and Terri LiOrtega of Fort Worth, Texas; aunt Betty; and many extended friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions in Judith’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
