Barbara Jean (Storrer) Spencer

Age 87, of Waterford, formerly of Owosso, passed into eternal life Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Celebration of life will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, at Christ Episcopal Church with the Rev. Paul Brunell officiating.
Barbara was born February 24, 1934 in Owosso. She lived there, as well as Waterford, during her life.
She was predeceased by her parents Aldina and Alex Filbert; sisters Ruth Knipe and Faye Minarik; brother Bill Filbert; husbands James Storrer and Ken Spencer; daughter Beth Ann Spencer; and granddaughter Andrea Kilpatrick.
Barbara graduated from Owosso High School, enjoyed golfing, was an avid crossword puzzle solver, loved to tell stories and jokes, was a wonderful mother whom loved her family very much and showed kindness to everyone she met.
Barbara worked in the hospitality industry for many years and loved it.
She is survived by her daughter Kathryn (Tom) Space; sons James (Paula) Storrer Jr. and Frederick (Mary) Storrer; grandchildren Melissa Kilpatrick, Carrie (Jeff) Moore, Michael (Tiffany) Kilpatrick, William (Victoria) Hankins, Kirstin (Andy) Minor, Aubrey (Georgina) Hankins, Lindsay Lewis, Jordon Turcsak, Frederick Storrer Jr. and Amber Gallo; several great-grandchildren; brother Robert Filbert; several nieces and nephews; along with many loving friends and family.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Episcopal Church of Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
