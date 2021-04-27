Alvin Leroy Dasen

Age 91, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, with his beloved wife Mary of 73 years by his side.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Glanville officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday.
Alvin was born Oct. 1, 1929, in Flint, the son of Gerald and Bessie (Jump) Dasen. He graduated from Owosso High School. He received an undergraduate degree from Northwood University and later earned a master’s degree from Central Michigan University.
Alvin was taught truth and character from many mentors before becoming a mentor himself. He spent his life in service of others. He was a Boy Scout leader which lead him to become a Mason and a Shriner — reaching the level of 32nd degree in the Masonic Temple.
He loved all of the outdoors: farming, hunting, fishing and boating. He planted more than 500 black walnut trees on his 140-acre farm in Perry. He also enjoyed making handmade cedar strip canoes.
He was a strong Republican and was involved with Michigan state government most of his life. Alvin worked as a fiscal analyst before retiring from the state. He and Mary enjoyed many winters in Florida where they made many friends and were very active.
Alvin is survived by his wife Mary (Klapko) Dasen; sons Alvin (Paula) Dasen, Ronald (Sandy) Dasen, Theodore (Janie) Dasen and Michael (Kim) Dasen: daughter Cheryl Wiedeman; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; along with many other loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his father Gerald Dasen, mother Bessie Dasen and son-in-law Steve Wiedeman.
His life can best be summed up by this, “If not me, who?”
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shriners Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
