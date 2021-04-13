Age 54, of Ovid, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Sparrow Health System.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a private family service with the Rev. Joey McKinnis officiating. Burial will take place at Hawkins Cemetery.
LaDonna was born July 23, 1966, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Richard Short and Delois (Vanover) Ibarra.
She graduated from Owosso High School.
LaDonna was an avid member of the Community Radio Watch and spent her time with her friends and family.
LaDonna spent most of her life caring for her son.
LaDonna is survived by her son Brandon Badder; granddaughters Elizabeth and Jasimin Badder; brother Joseph (Erin) Ibarra; sister-in-law Debra Short; nieces Rebecca Ibarra, Bonnie Nolen, Joanna (Jim) Rust, Ashley Haddix, Jamie Short and Angel West; several great nieces and nephews; along with many other friends and family.
She was predeceased by her parents Richard Short and Delois (Jose) Ibarra Sr., and brother Donald Short.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
