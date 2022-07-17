Donald Olmsted

Age 93, went peacefully to be with his Lord, Monday, July 11, 2022, at Perry Farms Assisted Living in Harbor Springs. He spent his final moments surrounded with love from his wife of 68 years, Lillian, and his sons.
Don was born in Owosso, in 1928 to Russell and Maudie (Nelson) Olmsted and went on to spend most of his life in Corunna.
He was a 1946 graduate of Corunna High School before earning a history and political science degree from the then Michigan State College’s School of Science and Arts.
After meeting on a blind date, Lillian became his wife in the spring of 1954. They settled in Corunna and raised four boys — David, Thomas, Steven and James.
Don worked for Universal Electric in Owosso for 25 years, starting as a salesman and then becoming director of sales and a member of the senior staff.
He also served on a select underwriting committee that developed standards for electric motors. He then used his entrepreneurial skills to start two new businesses. The highly successful Precision Electric Motor Sales in Corunna and WFEN radio station in Fenton.
Don believed in the importance of community service as the price of democracy. He was a firm believer in giving back to the community he loved. Don was president of the Corunna Athletic Club during the period that the high school track and football field were developed. He was instrumental in raising money for these additions to the community.
Don served on the Corunna School Board for twelve years as a member and president. It was during his term as president that the bonds for and the design of the existing high school were passed.
Don held three one year terms as Mayor of Corunna. During his time in office, Don developed the Corunna Industrial Park and built the present City Hall building. He was able to begin an extensive paving program for the city, as well as develop a complete street system and expanded water lines. Don was instrumental in getting the new Caledonia-Corunna Fire Department approved. Don also established the charter commission and served as chairman. He developed the present city charter and city manager system.
Don was a voracious reader and his favorite chair was always surrounded by books, magazines and his ever-present newspapers. He was instrumental in establishing the Corunna Public Library in its first building by the Shiawassee River and donated a portion of the building where the library is currently housed.
In their later years, Don and Lillian spent their winters in Destin, Florida where they made many new friends and involved themselves in snowbird activities. Don served for many years on the board of their Destin condo association where he worked to improve the guest experience for all. He was always inventing new activities so guests could get involved and leave each spring with new friends.
Don and Lillian spent summers at their cottage in Bay View where they enjoyed hosting family and friends. Don was especially skilled at coming up with fun excursions to show guests beautiful northern Michigan.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his beloved wife Lillian; sons David (Beth), Thomas (Sylvia), Steven (Kathy) and James (Brenda); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his brothers Robert (Nell) and Kenneth (Lynne).
Funeral arrangements are being provided by Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Corunna.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 22, at the funeral home.
A memorial service celebrating Don’s life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at Corunna United Methodist Church. He will be laid to rest at Pine Tree Cemetery in Corunna.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the City of Corunna in care of the Library Reading Park.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
