Phillip Allen Baumchen

Age 68, of Durand, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his home.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Durand Chapel.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 68, of Durand, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his home.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Durand Chapel.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Friday.
Phillip was born on March 5, 1955, the son of Herman and Patricia (LaMay) Baumchen. He married his wife, Vicky Downer, on Sept. 5, 1981. They were married for 41 years, and they raised four children. He graduated from Durand High School in 1974 and held an associate degree in carpentry. He dedicated 30 years as a proud union carpenter before his well-deserved retirement.
Phil loved sports, especially the Detroit Lions. He also had a passion for cars, woodworking, music, guitars, karaoke and sharing his knowledge of music trivia with others. He was a rockstar to his family and felt great joy when surrounded by loved ones.
Phil is survived by his wife Vicky; their children Nicole (Craig) Niswonger, Christina (Chad) McFarlin, Brandon (Jennifer) Baumchen and Aaron Baumchen; grandchildren Aubrey, Kaylee and Aaiden; and siblings Richard (Donna) Baumchen, John (Debbie) Baumchen, Diane (Steve) McMorris and Patrick (Holly) Baumchen.
He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Baumchen and both of his parents.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.