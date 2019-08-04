Age 71, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Sparrow Health System.
Per Irene’s wishes, there will be a private service for immediate family.
Catherine was born Oct. 5, 1947, in Thurso, Scotland, the daughter of Louis and Janet (Doull) Gray.
Irene enjoyed gardening, crafts and bowling. Irene always attended her grandchildren’s sporting events, starting Sierra and Javen bowling at age 4. She was a member of the Women’s Bowling Association.
She married Richard V. Wedell in Scotland April 9, 1965; he predeceased her Aug. 27, 2018.
Irene worked at Mercer County College in New Jersey as the assistant director of financial aid for more than 20 years. In Michigan, she worked at Modern Bookkeeping as a bookkeeper for the past 25 years.
Irene is survived by her daughter Lynn (Troy) Howes; son Richard (Alysia Stiles) Wedell; grandchildren Sierra Howes, Javen Howes, Tyler Wedell, Kristen Thompson and John Todd III; brother David (Heather) Gray; sister Margaret (Nigel) Ellis; and many nieces and nephews, loving friends and her cat Annie.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard V. Wedell, parents, two brothers and a sister.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Heart Association
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
