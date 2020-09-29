Age 20, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Covenant Healthcare Center in Saginaw.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid, with Loren Ward officiating. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ovid. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home.
Carl was born in Lansing on Jan. 4, 2000, the son of Troy W. Langdon and Amber (Lyon) Hunter. He graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 2018.
Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on automobiles. He loved spending time with his family and friends. His dog Max was very important to him.
He is survived by his mother Amber (Kevin) Hunter; father Troy Langdon; sisters Alexis Langdon and Samantha Hoeflinger; brothers Levi Hunter and Devin Langdon; grandparents Carl and Zora Lyon, Bruce and Glenda Langdon, and Gordon and Joyce Hunter; aunts and uncles Jeff and Val Weeks, Chad Weeks, Allen and Tracy Langdon, Leann Langdon, Kelley and Chris Phipps; and many cousins, including special cousins Derrek Langdon and Blake Langdon.
He was preceded in death by great-grandmother Coral Smith and great-great-grandmother Leona.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
