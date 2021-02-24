Age 73, of Corunna, passed away Feb. 22, 2021, at Acension-Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Feb. 24, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel. A private family service will take place with burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Owosso.
Nancy was born Aug. 26, 1947, in Owosso, to James LeRoy and Elizabeth Edna (Shirley) Allen. She graduated from Corunna High School and spent her life as a waitress. Nancy enjoyed gardening, flowers and keeping plants.
Nancy is survived by her children Charles (Dawn) Wiseley, Jeffrey (DeeAnn) Wiseley and Tina (Wyatt) Beach; grandchildren Charles Wiseley II, Christina (Logan) Dumond and Stetson Beach; a great-grandchildren Isaiah Wiseley, Matthew Wiseley and Adalee Dumond; and siblings Patricia (Michael) Olfkey, Christine (Roger) Castle, Jerry Craft and Laneice Allen.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother James Allen.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
