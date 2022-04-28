Gerald ‘Jerry’ M. WolfJune 8, 1944 to April 23, 2022

Loving husband, father, grandfather, sibling and uncle, passed peacefully at Hurley Medical Center as a result of complications from cancer. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his family.
Jerry was born and raised in Saginaw and graduated from Saginaw High School in 1962. Born to James D. Wolf and Doris (Ziesler) Wolf, Jerry was one of seven siblings. He served with CSX Railroad, retiring in 2005 after 42 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting with his dad, siblings and son. Many will also remember him as a huge Rolling Stones fan; a highlight for him was seeing them live.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Pamela Wolf; children Tamera Wolf-Heuerman (Eric) and Jason Wolf (fiancé Jessica); and beloved granddaughter Sofia Heuerman. Many will remember Jerry for his wicked sense of humor and commitment to his family — his pride and joy were his children and Sofia.
In accordance with his wishes, Jerry has been cremated.
A celebration of life will be planned at the Owosso County Club at a later date.
We love and miss you dad!
-Pam, Tammy and Jason.
