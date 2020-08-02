Age 56, of Owosso, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Pleasant View.
Private family services will take place at a later date.
Rick was born Jan. 27, 1964, in Owosso, the son of Richard and Gayle (Rounds) Decker.
He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Rick married Wavanna Bakos Jan. 19, 1995; she predeceased him Aug. 5, 2016.
He is survived by his siblings Bonnie Craven, Kevin Decker, Shelley (Scott) Reynolds, Mike (Nonie) Decker and David (Chris) Barrett; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, parents, brother Billy Craven and sister-in-law Susan Decker.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
