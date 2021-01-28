Age 84, of Belmont, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Becky was born Sept. 6, 1936, in Owosso, the daughter of Donald and Lillian (Swan) Hamilton.
Becky attended Owosso schools — from Roosevelt Elementary through Owosso High School. It was there that she met the love of her life, William “Bill” Quine, and that was where their love story began.
They were married several years later, on June 25, 1955, at the Congregational Church in Owosso and in 1957 welcomed their first daughter, Cindy, as they continued their loving journey of life together.
In 1960, a wonderful job opportunity for Bill moved their story to Ann Arbor, where they spent the next 60 years of their life together. Becky and Bill welcomed their second daughter, Margie, in 1962, completing their family.
Becky, Bill and their family spent many wonderful years in Ann Arbor, first on Easy Street and then on Anderson Avenue. Becky will always be remembered as a loving wife and mother, with a vibrant personality, warm smile and a sense of humor with a contagious laugh. She will also be remembered for the Fourth of July picnics she hosted with Bill for all their friends and family serving her No. 1 Best Baked Beans anyone has ever had (never any leftovers — unless she put some aside to send home to Chicago with her grandson, Matt).
Over the years, Becky and Bill loved traveling and routinely visited several of their favorite destinations: Sanibel Island and Indian Rocks Beach in Florida, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and northern California and Lake City.
She is survived by her husband Bill of Belmont, North Carolina; daughters Cindy Quine of Ypsilanti and Margie (Brad) Nicholas of Belmont; grandchildren Matthew Gibson, Sarah (Adam) Bellers, Zachary Nicholas and Samuel Nicholas; and great-grandchildren Lucas and Caitlin Bellers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother James Hamilton.
A memorial is planned for a later date at the First Congregational Church of Ann Arbor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 22 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
