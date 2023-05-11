Jacqueline (Priebe) Cook

Age 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 9, at Memorial Healthcare. After a long chronic illness of scleroderma, her heart gave out.
A funeral with communion will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Christ Episcopal Church with the Rev. Paul Brunell officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m Monday, May 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Jackie Cook was born in Detroit, on Sept. 5, 1931, the daughter of Harold William Priebe and Clara Stewart Priebe.
She attended schools in Detroit and Warren, and was the salutatorian of her class at Mt. Clemens High School in 1948. Although her family physician encouraged her to become a medical doctor, she received a B.S. in medical technology from the University of Michigan in 1952 while meeting most of the pre-med prerequisites. She practiced at the U of M Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital in LaJolla, California, the Albany (New York) Hospital, Port Huron General Hospital and Pawating Hospital in Niles.
Jackie and Bruce Cook were married in the chapel of St. James-by-the-Sea in LaJolla on April 25, 1953, in a ceremony attended by their parents, officers of Lt. Cook’s ship, the USS Calvert and co-workers from Scripps Hospital laboratory.
Cook was a lifetime Episcopalian and a member, and director, of the Christ Church Altar Guild. She was a member of the Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary, making caps for newborn babies for many years and serving on the board of directors as secretary from 2001 to 2005. Other memberships included the Current Topic Club, U of M Alumni Association, Shiawassee YMCA, The Nature Conservancy, Friends of the Shiawassee River, Shiawassee Arts Council and Owosso Musicale.
In 1977, Cook was elected to the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education, where she served for eight years, the last four as treasurer. She was also president of the Shiawassee County Republican Women’s Club, the Shiawassee Literacy Association and the Niles Service League. She was also a trustee of the Cook Family Foundation.
Cook is survived by her two sons and their wives Paul Cook and Laurie Caszatt Cook and Thomas Cook and Anna Owens; four grandchildren Bailey (Thomas) Leppert, Isaac Cook, Abigail Cook (Eduard Heijkoop) and Augustus Cook (Krystal Marsh); nephew Michael Priebe; nieces Robin Reneau, Geraldine Priebe and Patricia Priebe; and grand-nieces Mary, Jackie and Kathy Reneau.
She was predeceased by her husband Bruce Cook. Together, the two of them annually funded the Bruce and Jacqueline Cook Scholarship, a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the University of Michigan. There have been 19 recipients of this scholarship, which will now be endowed at the University of Michigan. She was also predeceased by her brother Gerald Priebe and her parents.
The family would like to thank Jackie’s many caregivers at the Meadows, in her home and at Memorial Healthcare. She always appreciated their kindness and concern.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Episcopal Church, the Shiawassee Family YMCA or the Friends of the Shiawassee River.
