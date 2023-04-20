Sandra F. Nowlen

Age 84, of Byron, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Olive Branch in Perry.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the First United Methodist Church of Byron, 101 S. Ann St., Byron.
Age 84, of Byron, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Olive Branch in Perry.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the First United Methodist Church of Byron, 101 S. Ann St., Byron.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 N. Saginaw St., Durand.
Sandra Faith Pooley was born Jan. 15, 1939, in Detroit, a daughter of Martin and Marzelle (Griffiths) Pooley. She was a member of the Eastern Stars, First United Methodist Church of Byron where she hosted many Bible study classes, Lioness Club and the Livingston Extensions. Sandra loved spending time with family and friends and having parties at the pond. She enjoyed dancing, crafts, antiquing, eating chocolate covered orange sticks and loves her cats and dogs. She also was very skilled at crocheting and published some patterns.
Sandra is survived by her children Randy (Debbie) Nowlen, Tammy (Jim) Sitko and Holly (Rob) Nowlen-Forry; grandchildren James Kelley, Christopher Kelley, Matthew Kelley, Chelsie Dokman and Callie Rutherford; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Cynthia Andrews and Linda, brother, Charles Pooley and both of her parents.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
