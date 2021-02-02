Wendy Jane Schlicklin

Age 68, of Morrice, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Wendy was born April 20, 1952, in Owosso, to Wendell Edward and Barbara Grace (VanDesande) Dutcher.
She graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1970. On Dec. 16, 1994, she married the love of her life, Matthew Jay Schlicklin, in Perry.
Wendy was a bus driver for Perry schools, then she went to work for J. America for several years. Wendy lived a simple, but full life. She enjoyed her family and grandkids. She loved time spent at the farm. She enjoyed deer hunting and being outdoors.
Wendy is survived by her husband of 26 years, Matt; children Amy (Joe) Tomlinson, Heather (Andrew) Kirby and Doug Eaton; grandchildren Courtney, Brandon and Colin; sisters Judy (Dick) Lewis and Sheila Turner; very special niece Christy Turner; beloved cats Thelma and Louise; and several cousins, and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and her cat Molly Sue.
Memorial contributions in Wendy’s name can be directed to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
