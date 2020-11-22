Age 73, of Durand, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at McLaren-Flint Hospital.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Donald Andrew Babka was born Dec. 24, 1946, in Pontiac, the son of Andrew and Marjorie (Dommer) Babka. He graduated from Durand Area High School in 1965.
On June 4, 1966, he married Sandra Jepsen. Donald served in the United States Army from 1966-1968. He enjoyed gardening, going for drives, playing Euchre, going to the casino, canoe trips and listening to Bob Seger. He retired from General Motors in 2001 as a welder after 33 and a half years.
Donald is survived by his wife Sandra Babka; children Jessica (Andrew) Gomos and Jason (Amber) Babka; grandchildren Drew (Abby) Gomos, Hannah (Caleb) Chadwell, Will Babka and Evan Babka; sisters Barbara (Jerry) Dunkel, Linda Babka and Andrea Babka; brother John Babka; and his cats, Sambo and Tadpole.
He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Marjorie Babka; in-laws Ervin and Beatrice Jepsen; and sister Jo Ann Reid.
Memorial Contributions in Donald’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com
