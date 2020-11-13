Age 76, of Byron, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Honoring her wishes there will be no service; she will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Carolyn was born June 14, 1944, in Flint, to Edward E. And Agnus Helen (Oleska) Palmer. She graduated from Byron High School with the class of 1962 and on Dec. 22, 1964, she married Fredrick Rumery; together they raised two children.
She worked for Byron schools for 10 years, and was an automobile inspector for General Motors. Carolyn was very involved with her community and her family. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, the AmVets Auxiliary and the Eagles Auxiliary.
She supported her children and grandchildren in their sporting events, she enjoyed traveling the states bowling, playing softball, socializing with friends, playing cards, and the occasional trip to the casino.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 55 years, Rick; children Vicky Lynn (Robert) Harrison and Edward Charles (Stacey) Rumery; grandchildren Erin Harrison, Nicole (Brandon) Colby, Derek Kean, Kelsey Harrison, Leah Rumery, Cody Kean, Robert Harrison; and great-grandson Calvin Colby.
She was predeceased by her parents, and sisters Barbara Hudson and Devone VoyDanoff.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Rumery’s name are suggested to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
