Age 93, of Elsie, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor in St. Johns.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Cyril Catholic Church in Bannister at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, with Rev. Bill Gruden officiating. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery in Gratiot County.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie. A rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Helen was born in Durand May 31, 1926, the daughter of Louis and Clara (Batka) Konecny. Helen married Joseph J. Fabus Aug. 30, 1947, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso. Joe passed away Feb. 18, 1986.
Helen worked at A.G. Redmond and the Ovid Dairy Isle. She enjoyed Bingo, polka music and polka dances. Helen was a wonderful baker and was known for her cinnamon rolls and kolachi. She was a member of St. Cyril Catholic Church and Ladies Altar Society.
She is survived by her daughters Diane and Chuck Bukovick of Owosso, and Joan and Allen Adair of Elsie; son Dan and Darla Fabus of Elsie; daughter-in-law Robin Fabus of Elsie; grandchildren Jennifer, Nikki, Laurie, Darci, Derek, Tammy, Scott, Jason and Joey; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and children Julia Fabus, Joseph Fabus Jr., and Judy Lee; grandchildren Jodi Bukovick and Dale Adair; and her siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hazel Findlay, her guardian Cathy Timmons and hospice personnel for all their care and support.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
