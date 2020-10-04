Was born in Clinton, Kentucky, Dec. 16, 1933.
He peaceful passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, surrounded by his family at his river residence in Hesperia, at the age of 86.
Frank enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, cooking for family and friends, fishing, and sharing his knowledge about fishing and knot tying.
Frank’s family welcomes you to join them at his celebration of life at noon Saturday, Oct. 10, at 4929 S. 194th Ave. in Hesperia.
Franklin was proceeded in death by his mother Alma Lee McKinney; father Walter Humphreys; brothers Moss (Leona) Humphreys, Robert (Lillian) Humphreys and John (Sally) Humphreys; and sisters Alice (JB) Morgan and Sue.
Frank is survived by his wife Nancy Humphreys; son Daniel (Gloria) Humphreys of Owosso; daughter Dawn Montgomery of Tennessee; daughter Darla (Dennis) Eilert of Morrice; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
