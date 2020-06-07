Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Penny was born Sept. 28, 1940, in Owosso, the daughter of Enrique F. Fernandez and Margaret Martinez and attended Corunna High School.
Penny volunteered at the Salvation Army, Shiawassee Council on Aging and Pleasant View. She was an active member of the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene and Joy Group where she always loved attending church and telling others of Jesus’ love.
Penny married Lester G. Phelps Jr. in Corunna Sept. 30, 2011.
She was employed through the years with various companies, such as Show & Tell Distribution, Universal Electric, Schwanene’s Range Hood and General Telephone, and was a food server for many years.
Penny is survived by her husband Lester; brother John (Pam) Fernandez of South Carolina; son Robert “Jim” (Lynette) Cool of Prescott, Arizona; daughters Brenda (Thomas) Soule of Fremont, Ohio, Maria A. Hurley of Lapeer, Shauna (Jason) Murden of Laingsburg, and Michelle Phelps-Herrera of McPherson, Kansas; grandchildren Amanda (Javier) Cool-Renteria of Mesa, Arizona, Jessica (Aaron) Strohl of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kimberly (Zach) Phelps-Brown of Lapeer, Heather (Joe) Clemens of North Branch, and Nathan Hurley of North Branch; great-grandchildren Lydia and Ezra Strohl of Fort Wayne, Elsie Cool-Renteria of Mesa, Connor and Jameson Brown of Lapeer, Madison Murden of Laingsburg, Raphael and Amaya Herrera of McPherson, and McKenna Clemens of North Branch; niece Linda (Donald) Nordeen of Howell; Uncle Frank (Nancy) Archuleta of Pueblo, Colorado; cousin Tim (Sharon) Naranjo of Bancroft; and several cousins and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, grandparents Juanita (Romolo) Archuleta, aunt and uncle Phillip (Elsie) Naranjo, and cousin “sister” Della Ridgway.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, Memorial Healthcare Hospice and Memorial Healthcare Neurology Department.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
