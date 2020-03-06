Age 79, of Maple Grove Township, died Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Marjorie was born April 11, 1940, in Oakdale, Louisiana, to Garland and Lucille (Lafleur) Tate.
She was united in marriage to Roy Wendling Aug. 5, 1961, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Oakley. She has been a resident of Maple Grove since 1961. Mrs. Wendling was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Maple Grove. She enjoyed being with her family.
Surviving are her husband Roy; children Greg (Carla) Wendling of New Lothrop, Andrea (Chad) Henige of Montrose, Trent (Josette) Wendling of New Lothrop, Todd Wendling of New Lothrop and Nicholas Wendling of California; grandchildren Allen (Kristen) Wendling, Alex (Brooke) Wendling, Lindsay (Greg) Deneen, Courtney (Jacob) Buck, Isabel Henige, Victoria Henige, Kailey Wendling and Madison Wendling; great-grandchildren Lexie, Landon and Asa Wendling; siblings Dee (Ed) Knieper of Montrose, Kathy (Eddie) Lawrence of Louisiana, Dennis (Sonya) Tate of Louisiana and Pat Tate of Louisiana; sister-in-law Dorothy Tate of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by son Claude Wendling in 1991 and brother Gene Tate.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Michael Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Monday. A vigil for the deceased will take place at the funeral home at 7 p.m. Sunday and a rosary will be prayed at 8 p.m. led by the Knights of Columbus.
Contributions may be made to the family. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.