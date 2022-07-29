Frances Ann ‘Fran’ Nethaway

Age 93, of Elsie, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie Chapel, at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, with the Revs. Dave Stanton and Bobbie Stanton officiating. Burial will take place at Fairfield Township Cemetery, Fairfield Twp. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the funeral home.
Frances was born in Detroit, May 11, 1929, the daughter of Benjamin Clifford and Lela (Priest) Romesburg. She graduated from Redford High School in Detroit with the class of 1947. Fran married Perry ‘Pat’ E. Nethaway on June 5, 1948, in Burton. Pat passed away Sept. 17, 2004.
Fran was a wonderful homemaker who was always cooking and baking. She was known for her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls, winning several awards at county fairs. Fran enjoyed flower arranging, gardening, line dancing and entertaining in her clown suit as “Chickie” for friends and family. She was a member of the Elsie Dairy Festival Planning Committee and she volunteered at the Ovid Healthcare Center for many years. She attended Carland Zion Brethren Church.
She is survived by her son Ronald Nethaway of Elsie; son-in-law Ronald Koris of the East Coast; sister-in-law Kay Romesburg of Dunlap, Tennessee; grandchildren Sharada (James) Sullivan, R.J. (Kathy) Nethaway, Doug (Abby) Nethaway, Jerod Nethaway, Tyler (Natalie) Nethaway, Mike (Miranda) Nethaway and Katie (Mike) Fabus; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Pat in 2004; son Dennis in 1991; daughter Dr. Gwyn Koris in 2020; daughter-in-law Anna Shea-Nethaway in 2019; brothers Rex Romesburg, Clifford Romesburg and Paul Romesburg; sisters June (Bill) Hautamaki, Betty Lou (Dick) Saxton and Iva (Ward) Holton.
Memorials may be made to the Elsie First Responders and Fire Department in Elsie.
The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie.
