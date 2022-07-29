Frances Ann ‘Fran’ Nethaway

Age 93, of Elsie, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie Chapel, at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, with the Revs. Dave Stanton and Bobbie Stanton officiating. Burial will take place at Fairfield Township Cemetery, Fairfield Twp. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the funeral home.

