Marilyn Lytle

Age 68, of Laingsburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
To celebrate Marilyn’s life a graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Putnam Cemetery.
Marilyn was born Jan. 15, 1954, in St. Johns, the daughter of Raymond and Joann (Harkins) Sierra.
She went back to school and graduated from Laingsburg Adult Education. She worked in management for several years in retail with Target, along with being a wife, homemaker and helping run the family farm in Laingsburg. When she wasn’t working you could find her volunteering, mentoring young people and being active with the Clinton County 4-H program.
Marilyn married Frederick Lytle, the love of her life, and together they raised their family — daughters Dawn (Jim) Shaver, Denise Perry, Michelle Lytle and Alaina Dennis. They brought Marilyn and Fred several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are nieces, nephews and loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her son-in-law Mark Dennis, parents Raymond LeRoy and Franklin J. Sierra; and sister Elizabeth P. Sierra.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Clinton County 4-H program.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
